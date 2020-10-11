FUMC holds annual ‘The Great Pumpkin Patch’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The First United Methodist Church in Laurel has decided to continue its annual pumpkin patch, ‘The Great Pumpkin Patch.’
This is the 15th year the church holds this fundraising event.
“We keep it open six days a week for six hours at a time,” Associate Pastor Haven Boyd said. “So, volunteers from our congregation give up their time to also support the patch and it’s just a great way for the community to come and fellowship on the lawn at First United Methodist Church and just sit out and enjoy the fall breeze and view some pumpkins and hopefully shop for some pumpkins too.”
Boyd says all proceeds go towards their youth ministry for mission trips and retreats.
The Great Pumpkin Patch is open until Oct. 31, Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The First United Methodist Church is located at 420 N. 5th Avenue, Laurel, Ms.
