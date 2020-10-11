Families complain about RVs parked at cemetery for Cruisin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Southern Memorial Park is the final resting place for many people who called South Mississippi home. But for a second year in a row, RVs and campers were allowed to set up on the grounds along Highway 90 for Cruisin' the Coast.
Camping and partying, just yards away from burial sites has stirred up some families with loved ones at the cemetery.
“I just couldn’t believe she did it again," Pat Jordan said. "They had to be packed in like rats.”
Some were outraged after only finding out about the camp sites through social media, or seeing them in- person, rather than being informed by the cemetery directly.
“Actually, I was unaware of what was going on," Richard Collins said. "It’s disrespectful. It’s disgraceful what they’re allowing to happen on a cemetery.”
There’s also frustration with the ground’s owners.
“We called and voiced our opinion, but the owner was to no avail," said Jordan. "I don’t believe she has any of our concerns, only hers.”
In a text conversation with cemetery owner and Gulfport City Councilwoman Cara Pucheu, she said “There are no graves in the front area. We have now tried it both ways, trying to block people out or renting to people that are being held accountable. We have their driver’s license and credit card and they keep the place neat and clean.”
However, her words hasn’t eased the minds of people with families and friends buried just feet away.
“Things need to be stopped and done better in our cemetery,” Susie Hathaway said.
In 2019, Pucheu told WLOX News she wanted to lease the space to help bring in more revenue to maintain the grounds.
Still, some people don’t understand why anyone would choose to rent the space next to graves.
“There’s plenty of property to park RVs around here," Hathaway said. "They don’t need to do it in front of the cemetery.”
They also said the land is not fit for the Cruisin' crowd.
“They have no sewer. They have no water," said Jordan. "Unless they have generators, that’s the only electricity they are going to have.”
Some impacted families now demand change for their resting loved ones and themselves.
“We own these plots," Hathaway said. "People bought these pieces. It’s our cemetery.”
Councilwoman Pucheu declined multiple requests to talk on camera with WLOX News.
However, in her initial text, she said the RVs and campers help deter issues with vandals and trespassers.
Pucheu said “This normally keeps the homeless people out of the cemetery.”
