Darwell’s owner says he won’t stop giving to the community

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After more than 15 years in business, Darwell’s Cafe in Long Beach has flipped its last burger and sautéed its last shrimp. On Friday, Papa D announced that Sunday was the restaurant’s last day of service.
And the devoted people who showed up for Papa D’s swan song, shows that the man and the place are dearly loved.
“Darwell is an amazing man,” said long-time patron Bill Kemp. “And this is a fantastic restaurant and it’s really sad that it’s closing. We came here Friday night, Saturday night and today for the last. And actually, my wife brought some cards for the band and for Darwell.”
Louisiana resident Chuck Bullock has been coming to Darwell’s for about a year.
“I wouldn’t have missed it,” said Bullock. “It’s the last day. Kind of sad about that. The food’s great, the service is great, the owner’s a super guy. It just doesn’t get any better than this.”
And it was a tough day for his staff, as the kitchen cranked out the last of the famous dishes.
“It is a sad day, but I have been honored to work for Papa D for all these years,” said 10-year employee Christen Johnson. “He became more than a boss. He became my family, and I have been honored to work for him.”
Yeager, better known as Papa D, said he wants to take time to tend to leg and foot problems that have been bothering him for about three years.
And while he’s heartbroken over the situation, he wants to turn it into a positive.
“The flip side of this to me is an optimistic flip, rather than a sad ending,” said Yeager. “I’m going to start a very happy new beginning that maybe I can help people better, than I’ve ever have before and be a part of it.”
He said he still wants to be involved here in the community particularly through music and arts.
“It’s a little unclear, but I know I’m going to stay involved,” Yeager said. “When you love people, people know it. If you pretend to love people, they know it. I love people.”
And the feeling is mutual.
“The overwhelming love and support that I’ve received just in the last few days has just flabbergasted me.” said Yeager.
People also love the food, but he has this not-so-secret tip.
“I say cook slow," said Yeager. "Use butter, use good ingredients and put a lid on it.”
