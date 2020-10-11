Biloxi police investigating fatal rollover on Hwy 90

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating a car wreck that killed two people Saturday night.
Around 7 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Highway 90 and Myrtle Street near the foot of the Ocean Springs bridge for a crash involving a rollover.
Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that had collided, causing one of them to roll. It was determined at the scene that both people in the rolled vehicle died as a result of their injuries during the crash. Their identities have not been released at this time.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
