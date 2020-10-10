Weather cooperates as cruisers enjoy final weekend of Cruisin’

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - There was plenty of sunshine and blue skies to kick off the last weekend of Cruisin’ the Coast.
Oliver Dawson and his family wasted no time Saturday morning setting up what they call the ‘tailgating mobile' and preparing for a full day of Cruisin' the Coast.
“We’re having a wonderful time, couldn’t be in a better place, I love it." said Dawson.
They, like many others, feared the tail end of the week-long event would be canceled due to severe weather from Hurricane Delta.
“I’m not happy that it went to someone else, I wish that it just didn’t have to happen," said Dawson. “But I’m glad it didn’t ruin this car show. That’s for sure.”
However, South Mississippi did feel some impacts, mainly only strong winds and overnight rain.
It was enough to knock down Cleve Lamey and his crew’s tent along Highway 90.
“The winds started picking up pretty hard there," said Lamey “And me and Shane, there we was fastening things down, strapping down the vehicles and stuff, and I thought we had it whipped but the truck went to shaking and the tents went to leaving.”
But tent or no tent, Lamey still plans to enjoy this last weekend of Cruisin the Coast.
“We got one tent left," said Lamey. "But, we just do what we can do. It’s still good. We’re still going to have a good time.”
Over at Edgewater Mall, Carl Chaffin from Houston was also having a good time and enjoying his birthday week, he just turned 80.
He’s also glad Hurricane Delta didn’t put an end to this year’s Cruisin' the Coast.
“The hurricane hit about halfway between us and home and it was moving this way," said Lamey. "And we made a decision Friday morning to stay even if it stayed, we’d put the cars up. But everything turned out wonderful.”
