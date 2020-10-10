Tre’Quan Smith “balling out” for Saints

NEW ORLEANS, Lou. (WLOX) - With the Saints remaining at home this week after speculation of moving Monday’s game, all focus is on the Chargers. With Michael Thomas sidelined over the last few weeks, the Saints' passing game has been streaky, as running back Alvin Kamara has been the team’s leading receiver in two of the three games without Thomas. But third-year receiver Tre’Quan Smith has emerged over that stretch, totaling 13 receptions, and had two touchdowns in the win over Detroit. His presence as a legitimate receiving threat has some of the other receivers feeling really good about the group as a whole.
“What a great job this dude did. Mike went down and he filled in that role and filled in well,” receiver Emmanuel Sanders said. “I looked at the Raiders game. This kid was balling out. And then the last game, two touchdowns to help us. I’m happy for him. Now that Mike [Thomas] has come back, I feel like we’ve got three dangerous receivers on the field at the same time, and if we get that chemistry right, it could be dangerous.”
Thomas is listed as questionable and was a limited participant Saturday in practice.
