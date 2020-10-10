Southern Miss Football Game Versus Florida Atlantic Postponed

The institutions, along with Conference USA, will work together to reschedule the contest for later this season. “We understand this COVID-related decision made by Florida Atlantic to not play our game this weekend and appreciate the consistent communication with our athletic department during the week,” Southern Miss Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain said. “We are disappointed for our student-athletes who will not get a chance to participate, however we will work with Florida Atlantic and Conference USA to reschedule this game for later in the season.” The Golden Eagles return to action when they travel to El Paso to face UTEP, Saturday, Oct. 24. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m., CT and can be seen on ESPN2.