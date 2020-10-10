Model Railroad Museum expansion on fast track

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Those who love the Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport will soon have more to love. In one week, the museum’s south terminal will have its first open house, and that means larger stations for more train creations.
The south terminal, located south of Pass Road in Gulfport across from its current location, will eventually have about 40,000 square feet for its expanding collection.
It will be a working museum of sorts, where stations will still be under construction as people go from one layout to the next, with volunteers from the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum Club working the controls.
“We have layouts donated quite often," said Museum Director Robert Mooney. "And we take them and we try to keep them the way they were built by the original owner.”
One of the sets, which the owner had designed professionally, takes up a good quarter of Building A.
“The fella that built this stopped when he had $250,000 invested in it.” said club member Glenn Smith.
Some of the trains in operation at the museum are 100 years old.
“They’re kind of hard to get along with sometimes,” said Mooney. “They’re kind of cantankerous.”
The new building offers bigger operational layouts, and every gauge will be represented.
Mooney said the trains bring him back in time to when he was a little kid.
“My generation, I’m pushing 70, all we had were cap guns, cowboys and Indians, two black and white TV channels and our trains,” Mooney said. “And it takes you way back to better times when you’re a little kid.”
The open house will be from noon to 4 p.m. on October 17th.
And Mooney said if all goes well, the south terminal will be open the third Saturday of every month, with a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $2 for children.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.