MJ Daniels receives invite to All American Bowl

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Another big time honor rolled in for MJ Daniels on Friday.
The senior athlete and Mississippi State commit announced on Twitter that he received an invite to the All-American Bowl on January 9. This is the second consecutive season a George County standout will grace the national stage, as McKinnley Jackson was an All-American Bowl selection last season.
Daniels is a two-way star for the Rebels, with five total touchdowns on offense this year as well as three pass deflections and one interception as a defensive back.
