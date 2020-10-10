MJ Daniels receives invite to All American Bowl

By Michael Dugan | October 9, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:07 PM

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Another big time honor rolled in for MJ Daniels on Friday.

The senior athlete and Mississippi State commit announced on Twitter that he received an invite to the All-American Bowl on January 9. This is the second consecutive season a George County standout will grace the national stage, as McKinnley Jackson was an All-American Bowl selection last season.

Daniels is a two-way star for the Rebels, with five total touchdowns on offense this year as well as three pass deflections and one interception as a defensive back.

