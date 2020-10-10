Last day of the Vicari Auction generates a crowd despite tropical weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 22nd annual multi-million-dollar Vicari Auction generated a crowd for the last day despite COVID-19 and weather concerns.
More than 100 cars were up for grabs, mostly being sold higher than the reserved price at this year’s auction. But, Hurricane Delta raised fear for some cruisers traveling from Louisiana, who decided they would be safer here on the coast.
“It’s very nerve-racking. In other words, I didn’t know if we should bring the car over earlier this week," said Ron Aleman. "But as the weather reports came and it said the storm was going further west, we said well okay we’ll take a shot.”
Traveling from Louisiana, Aleman thought it would be safer to just ride out Hurricane Delta in South Mississippi instead of heading back home.
He also didn’t want to miss the auction, being that it would be the very first time he entered a vehicle.
“It’s a little nerve-racking," said Aleman. "Not quite sure how it’s going to go.”
Thousands of dollars, and countless hours go into creating the classic rides that everyone loves to see every year.
“This car I probably have well over $50,000 in it," said Aleman. "The 57 model is close to $100,000.”
Those prices speak for themselves. And if the auction owner Peter Vicari had to take a guess of the worth in the room, he said it’s an easy $10 million.
“In the building, we have a 1930 Chevrolet up to a brand-new Corvette, and actually we have two brand new Corvettes," said Vicari. "They just got out so it’s unusual to have two in one place.”
Jax Nabors said he loves looking at the big monster trucks and he also added that the monster truck was his “dream car.”
“I like to look at all the cars especially the big monster truck." said Nabors.
Alongside his grandpa, Mike Nabors, Jax was weighing his options a little early for the past four years.
