Hattiesburg man steals vehicle with child inside

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is urging people to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was stolen with a child inside.
According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, police responded to the report in 1100 block of East Laurel Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, it was learned that 3-year-old Yurhynes Turner was in the vehicle when it was stolen, which happened at 1 p.m.
Mike Conely Jr., also known as “Ice Mike," 58, of Hattiesburg, is the suspect and he is in a black 2011 Hyundai Sonata with a specialty tag (1048AE - pharmacy tag).
Conely is a friend of the family and was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving East Laurel Avenue.
If anyone has information on Conely’s whereabouts, contact HPD, the Mississippi Highway Patrol at (228) 539-4881, or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
