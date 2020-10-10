Hattiesburg man steals vehicle with child inside

Hattiesburg man steals vehicle with child inside
Mike Conely Jr., a.k.a. "Ice Mike," 58, of Hattiesburg (left) stole a vehicle Saturday that had a child, Yurhynes Turner, 3 (right), inside of it. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | October 10, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 7:06 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is urging people to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was stolen with a child inside.

According to HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore, police responded to the report in 1100 block of East Laurel Avenue around 3 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, it was learned that 3-year-old Yurhynes Turner was in the vehicle when it was stolen, which happened at 1 p.m.

Mike Conely Jr., also known as “Ice Mike," 58, of Hattiesburg, is the suspect and he is in a black 2011 Hyundai Sonata with a specialty tag (1048AE - pharmacy tag).

Conely is a friend of the family and was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving East Laurel Avenue.

If anyone has information on Conely’s whereabouts, contact HPD, the Mississippi Highway Patrol at (228) 539-4881, or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.