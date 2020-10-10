El Pueblo continues helping South Mississippi’s Hispanic community

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A year after Hurricane Katrina leveled much of South Mississippi, groups of people flocked to the area to help with the rebuilding process, including Hispanic immigrants.
The growing community created a need for a group to help with outreach and education.
In came El Pueblo, a non-profit group aimed at providing aid and immigration help to the migrants in need.
Executive Director Mary Townsend said, “We try to offer a full range of immigration services but we specialize in humanitarian based immigration so that includes people who are victims of domestic violence or other crimes.”
El Pueblo averages anywhere from 50 to 70 new immigration cases each year, through both their Biloxi and Forrest offices.
“We’ve grown because the need has grown.” Townsend said.
The organization also provides other programs such as English classes and the Mujeres Unidas, an all-female group.
“Here we are Latino, we work with Latino persons to teach women the skills they can use for life.” said Victims Advocate Coordinator Mayra Gomez Carvajal.
The skills vary from sewing lessons, finance help and even lessons on the cultures from the countries that the women left behind.
“Whatever they want to do, whatever helps them in their life to feel more connected, both to their own country and this country and to each other, we facilitate that.” said Townsend.
This type of work is important to both the community and the staff.
“I’m so happy to help my people because I’m a Latina person. It’s my dream.” Carvajal said.
El Pueblo embraces their haven status for immigrant families across the region.
“The people who need our services are good people," said Townsend. "Who are here for various reasons but mostly very desperate reasons.”
The organization hopes South Mississippi learns to further support immigrant communities as well as educate the public on their realities.
“I’m not sure why people think the immigrant community here is diminishing their life in any way because it’s just been shown over and over again that where there are recent immigrants, life gets better for everybody.” Townsend said.
El Pueblo is looking for more volunteers to help with classes and other work. They are also accepting donations, whether it’s supplies or funds. More information can be found on their website.
