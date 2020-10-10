Breezy and warm today. Isolated showers possible.

Delta brought strong wind gusts and rain bands this morning, but most of the rain will be out of the way this afternoon. Only isolated showers may pass through today with highs in the low 80s. It’s going to stay muggy. We’ll stay breezy today with southwest winds around 15-25 MPH. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 PM. A Coastal Flood Advisory also remains in effect until 1 PM, and minor flooding of 1-3′ is possible this morning.
Some cloud cover will clear tonight, and we’ll cool down near 70 by Sunday morning. Sunday through Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. A cold front moving in by Wednesday will drop the humidity. Lows will be in the 60s, but highs will stay in the 80s.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.