Breezy and warm today. Isolated showers possible.

Delta brought strong wind gusts and rain bands this morning, but most of the rain will be out of the way this afternoon. Only isolated showers may pass through today with highs in the low 80s. It’s going to stay muggy. We’ll stay breezy today with southwest winds around 15-25 MPH. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 1 PM. A Coastal Flood Advisory also remains in effect until 1 PM, and minor flooding of 1-3′ is possible this morning.