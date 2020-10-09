Windier today. Squalls tonight. Threat for tornadoes & coastal flooding.

Major Hurricane Delta is less than 12 hours from landfall in west Louisiana. The brunt of the storm’s impacts are expected to remain to our west. But, our weather will be windier today and rainier tonight. Plus, there will be a threat for coastal flooding and tornadoes. For Friday in South Mississippi, it will become windier as the day wears on. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few hit-or-miss showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms. Then, for Friday night, much higher rain chances tonight in South Mississippi as Delta moves from southwest Louisiana to northern Mississippi. A feeder band could send squalls through parts of South Mississippi overnight into Saturday morning. With any of Delta’s squalls, there will be a chance for tornadoes in South Mississippi. The probability of tornadoes in South Mississippi is about a 2 out of 5. Finally on Saturday, squalls will continue in the morning hours across parts of South Mississippi. But, improving weather conditions are expected during the second half of the day as the inclement conditions move away from us to the northeast. The Storm Surge Warning has been cancelled. But, a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect: tides may be up to 3 feet above normal along the Mississippi Coast through Saturday afternoon. High tide will occur tonight after midnight into the early morning hours on Saturday. The Tropical Storm Watch for parts of South Mississippi has been cancelled. The chance for seeing 40mph+ wind is too low to require a tropical storm alert.