Volkswagen group adds unique cars to Cruisin' the Coast

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - They’re loud, unusual, and also part of Americana.
We’re talking about Volkswagens. A group of Mississippi Gulf Coast Volkswagen lovers got together for their annual trek down Highway 90 as part of Cruisin' the Coast.
They group met in Bay St. Louis, drove east to have breakfast at the Long Beach Yacht Club, then at the end they traveled further east to Biloxi at the Edgewater Mall.
“About three years ago, we decided that all the Volkswagens were getting to be a big community on the Coast, New Orleans, Mobile and Pensacola," said Stuart Rains. "And we have people coming from all over, and we needed to show how many Volkswagens were here on the Gulf Coast.”
The Volkswagen group also meets on the second Saturday of each month in the Lunch Room at Garden Park Hospital in Gulfport.
