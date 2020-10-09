USM Gulf Park campus expanding to focus on coastal areas of study

GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - The University of Southern Mississippi Coastal Operations will expand to focusing on uniquely coastal areas of study on the Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.
University of Southern Mississippi President Dr. Rodney Bennett said in a press release that the university’s goal will be “strengthening existing programs that support local, regional, national and international demand, and on the development of innovative new academic programs to meet the evolving needs of the coastal maritime sector."
Bennett also said that the academic growth will create or expand on the Coast opportunities like ocean engineering, logistics, hydrography, cybersecurity, policy analysis, and an MBA concentration focused on the Blue Economy.
The three visions highlighted were:
- Understanding the Ocean and Coasts – which encompasses ocean and coastal ecosystems, from the coastline to the ocean’s surface to its deepest depths;
- Improving Coastal Resilience – which encompasses sustainable community development in the face of hazardous weather events, shifting climate conditions, and associated social, economic, health, and ecological impacts; and,
- Supporting the Blue Economy – which encompasses the economic conditions and opportunities unique to businesses, industries, and government services that derive economic benefit from ocean and coastal resources.
Also, academic programs that are specific to the Coastal Operations, but are currently located in Hattiesburg, like the university’s marine biology program will be relocated to the Coast.
In addition, some programs that no longer have high demand for in-person instruction on the Coast may be converted to fully online formats, hybrid formats, or relocated to the Hattiesburg campus.
Dr. Bennett also said in the press release that this work will not only position the Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach to serve as a hub for academic instruction in key fields, but it will also enhance the work to elevate research across the entire Gulf Coast.
The university is also searching for a new candidate for the Senior Associate Vice President for Coastal Operations. The VP will oversee all coastal recruitment, advising functions, manage Academic Affairs programs and initiatives that fall outside of specific academic schools.
As of now, no program changes will happen until Fall 2021.
If you want to learn more information the University of Southern Mississippi Coastal Operations, click this link.
