USDA extends free meals for kids through end of school year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The United State Department of Agriculture has extended flexibilities that will be allow free meals to be served to kids through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Friday the USDA is again extending child nutrition waivers that allow schools and local programs to continue to use the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option to get meals to children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the programs, free meals are available to children at more than 90,000 sites across the country.
The extended flexibilities allow local operators to use the two programs to serve meals in all areas at no cost, permit meals to be served outside required group settings and meal times, waive meal pattern requirements and allow parents and guardians to pick up meals for their children.
“As our nation recovers and reopens, we want to ensure that children continue to receive the nutritious breakfasts and lunches they count on during the school year wherever they are, and however they are learning,” Perdue said in a news release. “We are grateful for the heroic efforts by our school food service professionals who are consistently serving healthy meals to kids during these trying times, and we know they need maximum flexibility right now. I appreciate President Trump for his unwavering commitment to ensuring kids receive the food they need during this pandemic and for supporting USDA in continuing to provide these unprecedented flexibilities.”
The extension runs through June 30, 2021.
The waivers were previously extended through December 2020, but the USDA was able to extend the waivers further after President Donald Trump signed a continuing resolution into law last week.
“These waiver extensions are great news for America’s students and the school nutrition professionals working so hard to support them throughout this pandemic,” said School Nutrition Association President Reggie Ross. “Families struggling to make ends meet can be assured that their students will have access to healthy school meals, whether they are learning at home or in school. School meal programs can remain focused on safely meeting nutritional needs of children in their communities without having to worry about burdensome regulations. The School Nutrition Association appreciates USDA’s ongoing efforts to address the many challenges our members have faced while working on the frontlines to feed hungry children.”
To find a site offering free meal near you, visit fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.
