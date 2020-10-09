Universal Music to build $1.2 billion hotel, entertainment destination in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A new development announced minutes ago about the old Broadwater Resort. Universal Music Group is getting into the hospitality business. It just announced it will build its first three hotels under what it’s calling the UMUSIC brand. One of those hotels will transform the old Broadwater Resort into a $1.2 billion destination.
Universal Music Group has quite a portfolio. Iconic companies like Abbey Road Studios, Capitol Records and Def Jam Recordings fall under its umbrella.
Now, a news release says it will combine its connection to music and some of the world’s greatest entertainers with the rich musical heritage of Biloxi to develop a UMUSIC Hotel. Investors say the UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel in Biloxi will seamlessly integrate a stunning performance venue and a luxury hotel with an immersive architecture style.
In that news release, Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich said, “Music and entertainment has always been a part of Biloxi DNA. What the UMUSIC Broadwater Hotel brings with its opening is reflective of this 320 plus year history. The people of the city of Biloxi, the state of Mississippi and beyond will benefit greatly from the addition of this hotel to our landscape.”
Universal Music Group selected Biloxi, Atlanta and Orlando as the first three cities where UMUSIC Hotels will be developed.
Robert Lavia is chairman at Dakia U-Ventures LLC. “Every destination holds a great story just waiting to be told through its cultural heritage and its music,” said Lavia. “Through this new concept, we will both help people discover new ways to channel their love for music and the arts and help empower the transformation of communities worldwide through cultural, inspirational, creative and conscious collaboration. And we’re thrilled to work together with Universal Music Group who shares our vision and passion about the powerful role of culture and music for each community we touch.”
The Biloxi hotel will be built on a 266 acre property that was once the gem of the Gulf Coast. In its heyday, the Broadwater Resort included a hotel, a marina, a golf course, and later a casino. Earlier announcements about the new project indicated investors would build all of that along with a state-of-the-art musical experience.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says, “We are excited to welcome this new property to Mississippi! The gaming industry has provided countless opportunities for good work in our state, and brought in a tremendous amount of revenue. It attracts visitors from all over the globe. Universal Music Group is a natural fit, considering the rich musical legacy of Mississippi and Biloxi in particular. This will be a great partnership that will provide a lot of fun and economic growth for the people of Mississippi.”
More information about the UMUSIC Hotel and when the Biloxi resort will be developed will be released next Thursday when Universal Music Group holds a news conference.
