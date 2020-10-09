Number of new registered voters in South Mississippi soar ahead of Election Day

Jackson County saw a 25% increase in voter registration this year. A total of 6,205 new voters registered in 2020, which is 1,232 more voters than those who registered in 2019. However, of the more than 95,000 registered voters in Jackson County, the circuit clerk’s office says 11,860 people are inactive. That can be for a variety of reasons, including moving and not updating your address. One to way avoid that, said the circuit clerk’s office, is to fill out a change of address form with the United States Postal Service, which also updates your voter registration address.