Number of new registered voters in South Mississippi soar ahead of Election Day

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Voter registration is now closed in the Magnolia State and, unsurprisingly, the number of new registered voters increased significantly across South Mississippi.
With many hot-button topics on the ballot this year, like medical marijuana and the state flag, as well as the presidential election, it was expected that voter registration numbers would go up.
While some counties are still totaling the exact number of voters who registered, they were still able to provide a solid estimate of the number of new voters who registered before the deadline this year, which was Oct. 5, 2020.
George County saw the highest number of new voters register this year with a 60% increase compared to the number of new voters who registered last year. This year, a total of 1,223 new voter registration forms were submitted to the circuit clerk’s office. That is significantly more new voters than the 765 who registered in 2019. In all, George County has a total of 15,731 registered voters eligible to participate in November’s general election.
In Harrison County, there was a 26% increase in the number of new voters who registered this year compared to last year. In 2019, there were 8,941 new registered voters. This year, a total of 11,247 new voters registered to vote in the upcoming election. That brings the total number of registered voters in Harrison County to 136,094. That’s 2,306 more voters compared to last year.
Jackson County saw a 25% increase in voter registration this year. A total of 6,205 new voters registered in 2020, which is 1,232 more voters than those who registered in 2019. However, of the more than 95,000 registered voters in Jackson County, the circuit clerk’s office says 11,860 people are inactive. That can be for a variety of reasons, including moving and not updating your address. One to way avoid that, said the circuit clerk’s office, is to fill out a change of address form with the United States Postal Service, which also updates your voter registration address.
In Hancock County so far, there have been 2,867 new voter registrations counted this year compared to 2,328 new voters who registered in 2019. That is a 23% increase in voter registration. In all, there are currently 35,543 registered voters in the county.
Stone County saw a 19% increase in the number of registered voters this year. In 2019, the county had 662 new voters register compared to 790 new voters in 2020. There are a total of 10,766 voters in all currently registered in Stone County.
Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Nov. 3, 2020.
To check your voter registration status, find out which polls you should vote at, and view sample ballots, visit the Secretary of State’s Y’all Vote website.
