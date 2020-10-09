Moss Point woman charged in drive-by shooting

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point Police charged a woman in-connection to the drive-by shooting that happened on October 5th.
Authorities charged 25-year-old Kadejah Senclair Finley of Moss Point with five counts of drive-by shooting. However, the four additional counts are related to Finley recklessly shooting into a group of people, but no one was injured.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Hilma Street, but when officers arrived to the scene they were unable to locate any victims, or any evidence of a crime.
Officers later received a call reporting that a 13-year-old juvenile with a gunshot wound had been dropped off at the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The juvenile told officers that he was walking down the street when he heard gunshots and then felt a pain in his leg. Fortunately, a passerby saw the boy laying on the ground, picked him up, and brought him to the Singing River Hospital.
Finley turned herself in to the Moss Point Police Department on Thursday, October 8th. She’s being held at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, without bond.
If you have any information about this crime, please call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711 or MS Crime Stoppers at 800- 787-5898.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.