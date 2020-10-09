Economic impact of Cruisin’ the Coast in a slow year still significant

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin' the Coast jump starts South Mississippi’s economic engine every year, and in a year when the coronavirus pandemic has hurt businesses so bad, this week has been a welcome boost.
Statements like “we manage to spend a little money while we’re here" is music to the ears of Coast businesses, especially in 2020.
Each car enthusiast in town spends anywhere from $200 to $500 a day at restaurants, shops and hotels.
The outdoor tables were packed Friday at Mosaic restaurant in Ocean Springs. Owner Kenny Williams said Cruisin' is always good for business, and overall he said business probably increases 15 to 20 percent.
“There’s only so many hamburgers I can cook,” Williams said. “I think in the end of the day, we do better this weekend, and I think certainly it’s a benefit to everybody in the downtown community.”
The influx of money creates a huge boost for businesses that have suffered since March, because of the pandemic. However, there is also a sigh of relief after the scare from Hurricane Delta this week.
“It’s hard to know the total impact,” Williams said. “I mean the variables are obviously COVID-19 and obviously the weather, I would say net-net we’re probably going to end up the same as the year before. But in the end we’re just happy we’re in business right now.”
For Joann Wheeler at Coastal Magpie on Washington Avenue, Cruisin' the Coast is crucial to her bottom line.
“This is our biggest week of the year," said Wheeler. "The cruisers that come, we’re their kind of shop, and they just love coming here to see what they have and we gear for them this whole week.”
Walking into Coastal Magpie is like being on set of an “American Pickers” episode. And it’s easy to see that cruisers like what they see in the store, based upon the “sold” signs taped to many of the items on display.
“We have customers that can’t wait to get here to see what we have to offer for them every year," said Wheeler. "So they’re calling us three weeks in advance wanting to know if we have our stuff up already.”
Lorri Lugo of Star, Mississippi is one of those regular customers.
“I buy these,” said Lugo holding up a pair of metallic knick-knacks. “They’re made of nuts and bolts and all kinds of metal things. I love them. I buy a different one every year.”
While she sees triple customers during Cruisin' Wheeler said the pattern of business has been different this year. That pattern has likely been influence by the pandemic and threatening weather.
“Less cruisers that have come in, but they came earlier,” Wheeler said. “We’ve had a lot more folks early in the week, and they’re spending more.”
Lugo said she fit that profile.
“I would say we spend more than we need to." said Lugo.
At Bella Rose Boutique, Cruisin' is always a welcome event.
“It gives us about a 40 to 50 percent boost,” said manager Abbey Coleman. “Just because it gets bigger every single year and every year it’s higher sales, no matter where you go, which is great for local business.”
At the Love Shack Bar and Grill, Karen Horn said it isn’t about the money, but the fun of the event.
“We all like making money," said Horn. “But, it’s the atmosphere and we’re doing our dream,”
Horn’s husband was enjoying a day off, after working six-days a week as a physician. He was shouting “cold beer” to attract cruisers as they walked down the road.
“He loves to cook when he’s not delivering babies," said Horn. 'And I love being a part of his dream. So this is it for us.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.