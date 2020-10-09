Darwell’s Cafe in Long Beach will be closing soon

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Get ready to say goodbye to your crawfish etouffee, award winning shrimp creole and live music, because a Gulf Coast restaurant known and loved for those things will be closing this upcoming weekend.
Papa D announced on Facebook that Darwell’s Cafe in Long Beach last day will be Sunday, October 11, 2020. He said in the post “This weekend will be LIVE Music same Great food and Fun for everyone...But the cafe as we all know and Love..will Close....”
Papa D also said in the post that while his health is good his “legs/feet are in bad shape.”
He alluded to the pain being caused by old injuries when he was a professional motorcycle flat truck racer. He said in the post “Now its time...to get well and re-think a plan for the future...I Love People..I Love Long Beach..and I Love the Mississippi Gulf Coast....and I plan on coming up with something to stay involved...in some way...for the rest my Life.”
While the Long Beach location will be closing down, the Darwell’s Cafe location in Forrest, Mississippi will still be up and running, where he intends to still be very involved.
