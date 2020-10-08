Workforce training nonprofit gets new facility in South Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Construction Education Foundation has been training workers since 1996, but they have never had a home to call their own on the Coast.
However, after today, their program will be able to better serve both students and contractors.
“We didn’t have a home. We were like a gypsy. We traveled wherever we could go to have a training space; that’s where we went. We worked with Gulf Coast Community College and utilized the community college facilities for many years," said MCEF President Mike Barkett.
Moses Electric in Gulfport partnered with MCEF to give the workforce training program a home on the Coast.
They are one of 75 contractors in the state the foundation provides trained workers to.
“So we’re excited now to have our own that we can train any time we want to, day or night,” Barkett said.
Upchurch Plumbing has been a partner contractor with MCEF for 20 years.
“It’s the lifeblood of our company to keep skilled work people, and MCEF does a great job. I highly recommend it to anybody that needs skills or needs a skilled employee," said Mike Upchurch, vice president of Upchurch Plumbing.
The nonprofit organization gives people the opportunity to work while they learn. They have classes in electrical, plumbing, carpentry, welding, and HVAC.
Students coming out of any of the 113 Career and Technical Training centers in the state, like Moore Community House’s Women in Construction program, can enhance their training at MCEF.
“Now that MCEF has their facility, our women are able to continue their education through training with MCEF, and it’s a good partnership,” said Ethel Williams with the Women in Construction program.
MCEF has 270 students, most of them training at their facility in Pearl, and there are about 60 students in their apprentice programs on the Coast.
For more information about the program, you can visit MCEF’s website.
