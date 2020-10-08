State Democrats call Rep. Greg Murphy tweet racist, xenophobic

“There is no place for racism in North Carolina, and based on the pure racism in this tweet, there is no place for Greg Murphy in elected office. His sentiments aren’t just offensive, they diminish the accomplishments of women of color in North Carolina and across our country. This year, in particular, racism has played a starring role in the Republican Party’s platform and discourse. We call on the NCGOP and the Trump campaign to denounce this statement and we call on Greg Murphy to immediately apologize for his repugnant comments.” - Wayne Goodwin, North Carolina Democratic Party chairman