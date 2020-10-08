Several local standouts chosen for South squad of 2020 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Twelve South Mississippi stars were selected to participate in the 70th annual Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game.
The Coast players chosen to the South’s roster are listed below:
- Derek Howell - George County High School, Offensive lineman
- Weston Kropp - Biloxi High School, Offensive lineman
- Will Baggett - St. Martin High School, Offensive lineman
- KK Kendrick - Biloxi High School, Running back
- Ruben Lee II - Moss Point High School, Quarterback
- Marcus Dickey - Biloxi High School, Defensive lineman
- Raidon Williams - East Central High School, Defensive lineman
- Austin Samples - Picayune High School, Linebacker
- Ricky Willis - Harrison Central High School, Linebacker
- Torry Polk - Poplarville High School, Defensive back
- Jacob Stevenson - Gulfport High School, Defensive back
Gulfport head coach John Archie and Poplarville’s Jay Beech were also tabbed as assistant coaches.
This year’s game is set for Saturday, December 19th, but a venue and time has yet to be announced.
