Several local standouts chosen for South squad of 2020 Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game

2020 Bernard Blackwell All-Star Rosters Announced
By Josh Berrian | October 8, 2020 at 3:31 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 3:31 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Twelve South Mississippi stars were selected to participate in the 70th annual Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game.

The Coast players chosen to the South’s roster are listed below:

  • Derek Howell - George County High School, Offensive lineman
  • Weston Kropp - Biloxi High School, Offensive lineman
  • Will Baggett - St. Martin High School, Offensive lineman
  • KK Kendrick - Biloxi High School, Running back
  • Ruben Lee II - Moss Point High School, Quarterback
  • Marcus Dickey - Biloxi High School, Defensive lineman
  • Raidon Williams - East Central High School, Defensive lineman
  • Austin Samples - Picayune High School, Linebacker
  • Ricky Willis - Harrison Central High School, Linebacker
  • Torry Polk - Poplarville High School, Defensive back
  • Jacob Stevenson - Gulfport High School, Defensive back

Gulfport head coach John Archie and Poplarville’s Jay Beech were also tabbed as assistant coaches.

This year’s game is set for Saturday, December 19th, but a venue and time has yet to be announced.

