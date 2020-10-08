Rally for justice as 'Mothers Against Gun Violence’ remember their children

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The ‘Mothers Against Gun Violence’ spoke Thursday in a rally near the steps of Biloxi’s City Hall.
These mothers shared the stories of their children, who were victims of gun violence or gun play, in hopes of saving others. More than a dozen pictures of the slain children were on display as a representation of the need for a change in gun laws.
The mother of Robert Tatum III, who was killed at a graduation party in May, said that parents need to be more engaged.
“Parents need to police their kids, and that’s just being honest and real," Pittman said. You need to know what your kids are doing. Like that statement that comes on every night at 10:00, it’s 10:00, ‘do you know where your kids are?’ You need to know what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, when they’re doing it. You can’t lock your door in my house. You live in my house, you can’t lock your door. As a parent, you need to parent. Your kids don’t need more friends, you need to be a parent, not a friend."
Pittman also added “How do you not know that your child has a gun in the house? Because you’re not paying attention. I’m not going to say that I’ve been the best parent, because I haven’t. We all make mistakes. But we need to start by being parents."
Biloxi Councilman Felix Gines, also talked about what local law enforcement is doing to curb the violence among coast youth and the plan for city leadership.
“First of all, we need to find out who’s bringing the guns in," Gines said. "We trust out local law enforcement to do those things there, to find out where it’s coming from and how the kids are getting them. We will deal with it on that end of it. What we as a city need to start looking at is the possibility of helping out from a recreational standpoint, finding things for kids to do, such as building a community center or what have you.
Gines added "Ultimately, it’s in the hands of the parents. We need our parents to be parents. If the parents are not parents, it makes our jobs as elected officials tougher. We, as elected officials, need to find things for our kids to do and recreations opportunities are usually the outlet for most kids.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.