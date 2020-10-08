LSU-Mizzou relocate to Missouri for Saturday’s game

BATON, ROUGE. (WLOX) - The LSU Tigers will no longer host Missouri Saturday and will instead play in Columbia for the first time because of Hurricane Delta’s path towards southwest Louisiana. Instead of an 8 p.m. kickoff in Tiger Stadium, the Bayou Bengals will wake up early at 11 a.m. to play at Faurot Field.
According to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, it was critical for the game to be played on an SEC campus where league protocols for COVID-19 were already in place.
Outside of that, not much else changes for Ed Orgeron’s squad.
“We’re going to keep everything the same," Orgeron said. "I don’t know if we’ll leave Friday night or Thursday night, it all depends. The only thing that’s different is that we’re going to practice in Missouri on Friday, have a little walk through. They have a little convention center that is sixty yards so we can use it. That’s the only thing that’s going to change.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.