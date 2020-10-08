Gulfport woman charged with manslaughter in fatal stabbing

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department arrested and charged a woman in-connection to the fatal stabbing that happened in North Gulfport.
On October 8th, authorities arrested 23-year-old Brittany Laughlin and charged her with manslaughter.
Officers responded to the incident around 4:04 a.m. on the 8200 block of West Virginia Avenue in reference to an assault complaint.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman, identified as 27-year-old Jasmine Hayes. Officers also found a second woman, identified as Laughlin.
Through investigation, it was determined that the two women had been in a physical altercation when Hayes was stabbed. Hayes was taken to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport for treatment, where she later died from her injuries.
Laughlin was processed and her bond was set at $100,000.
Anyone with any information on this incident please call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
