Gulfport cuts ribbon on new Fire Station No. 9

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport is celebrating a new fire station and city leaders cut the ribbon on Fire Station No. 9 Thursday.
The new station is now up and running, a $2.7 million project that took 27 years to come to fruition.
“This one’s been a long time coming, and it really is a testament to sticking to it and having a vision and seeing it through, staying within budget but delivering something not only for our firefighters but for this Orange Grove community as well." said Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes.
The new station on Dedeaux Road is just about a mile from the former station, an old truck maintenance facility that was never meant to be a fire station.
Now, Station No. 9 firefighters have an upgraded place to call home, one that fits the needs of the department.
“We got a state of the art classroom in there so we can conduct training up here, before we didn’t have any classroom space up here in this area," said Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt. “So it’s going to be an immediate improvement in the way we prepare to respond to the needs of our community.”
The new fire station will also help the fire department maintain its Class 2 rating which is the highest in the state.
“This is further proof that the Class 2 level of rating is here to stay, and that’s not only going to help our residents with cheaper insurance costs, but our businesses too, and that’s what we’re wanting to attract more those businesses.” said City Councilman R. Lee Flowers.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.