Gulf Coast prepare for home opener Thursday

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - Reigning national champion Gulf Coast are ready to get back to work after piling almost 650 yards of offense against archrival Pearl River in last week’s season opener. The Bulldogs take their 17-game win streak up against Hinds in their first home game Thursday, but may already be at a disadvantage.
MGCCC aren’t able to scout or watch game film of the Eagles because this will be Hinds' first game of the season, starting the year off with an open week. So, the Bulldogs are kind of walking into game two blindfolded.
“We have no clue who their go-to people are going to be,” head coach Jack Wright said. “We have no clue who’s going to be starting on either side. We don’t know any strengths, we don’t know any weaknesses. I’m sure they were able to watch film and watch things they were going to try to attack, or maybe that they were concerned about, and are going to work on this week. We don’t have that luxury.”
“We watched some of last year’s film,” sophomore linebacker and Mississippi State commit Navonteque Strong said. "Other than that, we’ve just been doing some things we think they’ll do and getting ready for it. Whatever they do, I think we’ll be ready for it.”
With it being year four for Larry Williams as Hinds head coach, Gulf Coast will rely on familiarity when they host the Eagles at 7 p.m. at A.L. May Memorial Stadium. On the eve of their 84th meeting, Gulf Coast leads 49-33-1 all-time. Bulldogs have won 14 of the last 15 meetings, dating back to 2005, averaging 40.1 points in that span.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.