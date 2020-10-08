Five South Mississippi stars named to MS/AL all-star game

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Several of our area football phenoms were chosen to the 34th annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football game. George County athlete MJ Daniels, Harrison Central wideout Jacobi Moore, D’iberville athlete Justin Walley, and Biloxi’s Elijah Sabbatini and Devon Smith headline the Mississippi roster.
All of the coast talent, except for Smith, have already committed to division one programs. Smith is currently fielding offers from schools such Kansas and Troy.
Alabama holds a 22-11 series lead, but the 'Sip has won the last three seasons, including last year’s 17-16 overtime victory.
This year’s game will be played in Montgomery, AL on Saturday, December 12.
