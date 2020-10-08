Delta gaining strength over warm Gulf waters. Louisiana landfall tomorrow.

Delta was weaker near the Yucatan Peninsula yesterday. But, the storm is gaining strength over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. A Friday evening landfall in west Louisiana is forecast. And then the storm will move to the northeast toward northern Mississippi. This keeps Coastal Mississippi on the right side of the storm and we will still face minor to moderate impacts. Wind impacts are expected to be limited with sustained winds up to 30 mph with higher gusts possible. The windiest weather is expected between Friday PM and Saturday AM. Storm surge impacts are expected to be significant in Hancock and Harrison Counties where up to four or five feet of water above ground will be possible today through Saturday. Meanwhile in Jackson County up to three feet of water above ground will be possible. High tide Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be between midnight and 6 AM. As far as rain is concerned, we’ll see scattered thunderstorms across parts of South Mississippi today especially in the afternoon and evening hours. There will be more periods of rainy weather Friday, Friday night, and Saturday as some of Delta’s rain bands and squalls move through South Mississippi. In any of these squalls, we can’t rule out a tornado or two which is typical of a landfalling tropical system. Drier conditions are expected to begin Saturday night into Sunday.