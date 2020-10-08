Cruisin’ comes to Ocean Springs; same vibe, smaller crowd

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Cruisin' the Coast venues had their long-awaited opening Thursday, including one of the most popular sites: Ocean Springs.
As usual, it offered itself as the canvas, with Cruisin' the Coast classics as the rolling art masterpieces on display.
“Oh, yes! It is fabulous. It is fabulous,” said Gautier resident Ann Losset. “Ocean Springs is just great no matter what, but the cars are the icing on the cake.”
It’s the venue of choice for her and her family.
“It’s a good time for family, but it’s also good to get out and see the people, talk to people that you would never talk to before,” Losset said. “The cars are kind of like it opens the door for conversation.”
Cruisin' led Ocean Springs resident Janell Brenner to eventually buy her own classic: a 1933 Plymouth coup.
“I love how loud it is,” said Brenner.
As a registrant, she goes to all the venues, but with Ocean Springs being her hometown, it’s her favorite.
“We typically do Ocean Springs all three days,” said Brenner. “It’s just a beautiful venue downtown. It’s shaded. We get to see all the cars coming in and out and passing through. Lots of different cars.”
This is Phillip Bredwell’s fourth time at Cruisin' the Coast and he said he loves the Ocean Springs atmosphere.
“I love going to the different towns,” said Bredwell. “I really love Ocean Springs the way the trees are over the roads, and the people around it. It’s really a good time to watch the cars cruise through and stuff.”
But the crowds are down so far this year, and you can take your pick of the reasons: a pandemic or a looming hurricane in the Gulf.
In fact, Bredwell and his wife may be taking their ’72 Cutlass back to their home in Tennessee a little early.
“Last year, we were here and it was jammed packed,” said Bredwell. “I think the weather’s got a lot to do with it. Matter of fact, we head out tonight or something and head back home. We haven’t made up our minds yet.”
But regardless, Cruisin' the Coast, especially in Ocean Springs, is something he recommends for everyone.
“If you’ve never been before, you need to come down because it’s a great place to see and a good thing for a bucket list,” Bredwell. “You know, everybody needs to do it one time.”
