The City of D’Iberville completes a $100,000 sidewalk study to better accommodate pedestrians

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - No later than November, the City of D’Iberville plans to present a complete draft plan and recommendations to the council after completing the $100,000 sidewalk walk study project.
“The quality of life,” said Leslie Robertson Project Coordinator for Economic Development, as she describes the impact of redesigning and adding new sidewalks throughout the city.
“When you can walk to a destination instead of getting in your vehicles and driving, you not only improve the quality of life for our children but quality of life for the entire community.” said Robertson.
Robertson said a part of the study was paid for with 80/20 money, leaving the city to cover only 20 percent. The remainder was covered by a grant funded through MDOT and the Federal Highway.
As the city grows, Robertson doesn’t want pedestrians to be forgotten, especially along Auto Mall Parkway, D’Iberville Boulevard and Lamey Bridge Road.
“The first thing that we did was had a meeting to discuss the driving network plan," said Robertson. "Basically, we want to connect the apartment complexes to businesses, to the school district, mostly in the southern part of the city.”
There’s already a few pre-existing sidewalks along Central Avenue from the previous improvement program after Katrina, and now the goal is to expand that to be a complete network.
Since residents are primarily the ones to walk or jog the sidewalks, the study created a map to get input from those in the community. Once all the data is collected, they’ll be about to determine where to add other sidewalks-then apply for funding.
“We had a lot of the apartment complex involved, arbor view was a great partner," Robertson said. “The school district was a great partner. We want their input."
Robertson also added "We want to know where they want to walk. Where they don’t want to walk, where they feel safe, where they don’t feel safe. And where they will find the most use out of.”
