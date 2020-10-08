AG Fitch obtains judgment in Community Health Systems data breach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch has obtained a judgment against Tennessee-based Community Health Systems, and its subsidiary, CHSPSC LLC.
This resolved an investigation of a data breach which impacted approximately 6.1 million patients, including 210,682 Mississippians. In result of the ruling, Mississippi will receive $141,333.90.
“As cybersecurity threats persist, we must be constantly vigilant to keep personal information secure,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “I will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners to enforce laws that protect Mississippi consumers and stop bad actors who seek to compromise the integrity, security, and confidentiality of personal and private information.”
At the time of the data breach, CHS owned, leased, or operated 206 affiliated hospitals including several hospitals located in Mississippi.
Exposed in the breach were patient’s names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, and addresses.
CHS is required to pay $5-million to the states and agree to implement and maintain a comprehensive information security program reasonably designed to safeguard Personal Information (PI) and Protected Health Information (PHI).
Specific information security measures contained in the agreed judgment include requirements to:
- develop a written incident response plan,
- incorporate security awareness and privacy training for all personnel who have access to PHI, and
- limit unnecessary or inappropriate access to PHI and to implement specific policies and procedures regarding business associates, including use of business associate agreements and audits of business associates.
In addition to Mississippi, this settlement includes Alaska, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia.
