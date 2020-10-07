Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin reunites with Nick Saban

“I think that’s a storyline, but I know everyone downplays those things, but I don’t think it’s really that big a deal. We worked together for three years, learned a lot from him. Had a great run," Kiffin reminisced about his time in Tuscaloosa. "I think we won 24 or 26 straight games when I was over there. Very productive times with a lot of great players and a lot of great wins. Only two regular season losses were to Ole Miss. Good time and obviously very grateful to him.”