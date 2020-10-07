New Gulfport fire station a big achievement for city

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There are a few last-minute touches to be done at Gulfport Fire Station No. 9 on Dedeaux Road before the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday, but the firefighters are already settling into their new digs.
“Being able to have newer equipment, newer station, it’s definitely a morale boost, without a doubt,” said firefighter Cory Behrens.
Behrens, a Gulfport firefighter for three years, knows his way around the kitchen, and this is a big one to negotiate.
“You know, the way it was, I did all the cooking,” he said with a smile. “So, we’ll see with the additional three people if it’s still me. Probably.”
The amenities come with a few special touches from the firefighters themselves: A dining room table made with old hydrants and a lot of creativity, and interesting signs to designate bathrooms.
However, it’s the 10,000-square-foot station’s expanded capability that’s most exciting.
The $2.7 million project, which was 25 years in the making, will help the city maintain its Class Two fire rating, the highest in the state.
“Right here on Dedeaux, we’re a lot more centrally located, and being able to have a truck company to respond with us, that’s going to help out a lot,” Behrens said.
Gulfport Fire Chief Michael Beyerstedt said the project turned an eyesore into something much more.
“Now, we’ve kind of transformed that into something I think - I hope - will be a catalyst for growth and development along the Dedeaux Road corridor there," he said.
It’s an achievement to remember.
“A lot of fire chiefs can go their whole career and not open a fire station,” Beyerstedt said. “So, it’s something I’m certainly blessed to have happened during my time here at the Gulfport Fire Department. I’m proud of it.”
The station is located at 15239 Dedeaux Road.
