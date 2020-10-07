MS Coast not in latest track cone. MS Coast not out of the woods.

Generally quiet weather continues today with a mild morning in the 70s and a warmer than normal afternoon in the mid to upper 80s. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with only a slight chance for showers. Rainier weather will be possible tomorrow and windier weather will be possible Friday thanks to the approaching tropical system. Hurricane Delta was located near the Yucatan Peninsula earlier Wednesday morning. Once Delta gets in the Gulf, it’s forecast to reach category 4 strength again. The 4AM Wednesday track has been trimmed and slimmed and shifted slightly west of the previous track. Some slight weakening of Delta is possible once it gets over the cooler waters of the northern Gulf but it could still make landfall as a powerful category 3 by Friday evening. Landfall appears to be guaranteed in Louisiana based on this track forecast. But, Mississippi would still be on the bad side (the right side) of the storm so we would still see impacts from wind, rain, and perhaps storm surge. Watches will probably be issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast including Mississippi later today. And if/once we’re under hurricane watch we may need to act quickly to prepare for the coming storm.