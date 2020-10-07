LIST: Self-serve sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Delta

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As Hurricane Delta enters the Gulf of Mexico, South Mississippi agencies are preparing for any impacts the tropical weather could bring.
HANCOCK COUNTY
The following locations will have sand and bags available for residents beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 7. Please bring your own shovel.
- Hancock County Hore Arena at 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
- Old Hancock County Complex at 3068 Longfellow Drive
- Lakeshore Community Center at 6440 Lower Bay Road
- Bayside Fire Department at 6215 West Hinds Street
- West Hancock Fire Department at 16006 Washington Street
- Diamondhead City Hall at 5000 Diamondhead Circle
If you need any assistance with getting the sandbags, please contact Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or dispatch at 228-255-9191.
JACKSON COUNTY
Self-serve sand and sandbags will be available beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 7 at the following locations:
We will update this report as more locations are announced.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.