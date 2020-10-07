Gov. Reeves declares State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday in anticipation of damage from Hurricane Delta.
Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast on Friday, but South Mississippi could still see an impact from the storm, including storm surge and flash flooding.
“I have declared a State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta,” Reeves said. “Watch the weather reports and get prepared. We are tracking this closely and operators are getting ready for action. Prep for the worst. Pray for the best. God bless and stay safe.”
At this time, the heaviest rain and strongest winds are projected to be felt Friday afternoon through midday Saturday across southwestern Mississippi and further north along the Mississippi River.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.