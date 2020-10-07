D’iberville’s Jaden Walley becoming playmaker for Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The “Air Raid” might not have had the same recording-breaking numbers it had in week one with Arkansas’s suffocating zone coverage in MSU’s home opener, but it was great to see some of the Bulldogs talented 2020 class shine.
D’iberville’s Jaden Walley received his first collegiate start on Saturday and made the most of his opportunity, catching six passes for 56 yards - the second most on the receiving core Saturday. The former three-star recruit also played a role on special teams returning punts, for 21 yards on two attempts.
Head coach Mike Leach raved about Walley’s first game and what he could ultimately become.
“I like the fact he’s really explosive. I like the fact that he’s really excited to play, he’s one of those guys that always plays with a smile on his face," Leach said Monday during his weekly press conference. "I think that contributes to the others around him. We want to get him out there and get him involved because he’s going to take off here pretty quickly as a great player.”
Leach added that he sees Walley really emerging as a future star for the Bulldogs and that Jaden played extremely well in the three scrimmages before the season.
