Delta now a category 2 headed for Louisiana; Coastal Mississippi not in latest cone for landfall

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Generally quiet weather continues Wednesday. But, rainier weather will be possible Thursday and windier weather will be possible starting Friday thanks to the approaching tropical system.
Hurricane Delta made landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula earlier Wednesday morning, and had weakened down to category two strength.
Once Delta gets in the Gulf, it’s forecast to reach category 4 strength again. The 4AM Wednesday track has been narrowed and shifted slightly west of the previous track. Some slight weakening of Delta is possible once it gets over the cooler waters of the northern Gulf but it could still make landfall as a powerful category 3 by Friday evening.
Landfall appears to be guaranteed in Louisiana based on this track forecast. But, Mississippi would still be on the bad side (the right side) of the storm so we would still see impacts from wind, rain. And the threat for perhaps storm surge and tornadoes would also be in play for Mississippi’s coast.
Hurricane / Tropical Storm Watches will probably be issued for portions of the northern Gulf Coast including Mississippi later Wednesday or Wednesday night, perhaps including Mississippi. These watches should give us a much clearer picture of the extent of any Delta impacts in Mississippi. And if/once we’re under watch we will need to act quickly to prepare for the coming storm.
It has been a very active 2020 Hurricane season. Delta making landfall in the United States would make it the 10th landfalling system this year.
