Cruisin’ the Coast Autocross gives adrenaline junkies the thrill they seek

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gorgeous weather in South Mississippi allowed the Autocross to continue Wednesday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Autocross racing experience gave gear heads and adrenaline junkies the chance to ride alongside professional drivers. The BF Goodrich Share the Ride cars drove through maneuvers and gave cruisers a look at what it’s like to steer the high-performance cars.
It’s a very rare occasion when regular boys and girls get to experience the thrill of being behind the wheel of one of these really fast sports cars. Thanks to Cruisin' the Coast and the Scarlet Pearl, they get to do just that with the Autocross experience.
Despite the fact that the actual driving is left to the professionals, sitting in the passenger seat was plenty of excitement for these thrill junkies. As this car was drifting around each turn, Malessa Warren from Texas could only think one thing.
“I hope he has control of this car," she exclaimed.
Controlling his car is what driver Tyler Powell said is the easy part. His car is a 1972 Datsun 240Z. It’s called the Fairlady Z06 and having passengers ride along is all part of why he does what he does.
“What these guys do here with Autocross Guys and the Adrenaline Series is we come out here with these BFG share the ride cars, and we try to give people the experience that has never been autocrossing before, have never been racing, to hop in the seat and take a ride around with us," Powell said.
Chet Landry even took advantage of the opportunity to sit shotgun, and it didn’t disappoint. The take-off had more power than expected and it immediately became difficult to hold the camera. The turns were a lot of fun and the straightaways even better. Overall, he said it was an experience everyone should have at least once.
The Autocross finished its course on Wednesday, but not before a dry run of a potential new element for next year. Organizers said that they are working to bring a drifting event to Cruisin' the Coast for next year’s 25th anniversary.
