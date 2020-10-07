Campers evacuate Davis Bayou ahead of Hurricane Delta

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - There weren’t too many happy campers at Davis Bayou campgrounds Wednesday morning.
People were reluctantly packing up and heading home after the National Park Service issued a mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Delta.
And Grumpy Jones was one of those who wasn’t too thrilled.
“I’m very disappointed. Not little. You see my name. Grumpy. I’m very disappointed that we’re having to leave so maybe next year it’ll treat us right.” said Jones.
For most campers, Hurricane Delta is cutting short what they hoped would be a full week stay for Cruisin' the Coast.
“Three years ago, Nate ran us out three days early," said Jones. “And looks like it’s going to get us five days this week, this time. We came down for it last Friday for a 10 day stay and its going to cut it in half, cut it short.”
But many campers also said they fully understand the reason for the mandatory evacuation, including Richard Guillory, who came to the Coast from Lake Charles, an area devastated by Hurricane Laura back in August. He said he’s keeping a close eye on Hurricane Delta’s path.
“We don’t know where it’s going to go. They were talking about east of Lafayette all the way to New Orleans about 60 miles away from Lafayette so we’re very concerned, both of us.” said Guillory.
And though this isn’t how campers wanted to end their stay, some are just trying to look at the bright side of things.
“We’ve had a lot of storms this year, a lot of people lost their homes and stuff, so this is nothing.” said Gail Masterson.
Last month, the campground just reopened to 100-percent capacity from pandemic restrictions.
