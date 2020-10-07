Biloxi’s Cruisin' Block Party revs up good vibes

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In Biloxi, the annual Cruisin' Block Party got going bright and early with lots of classic cars and people enjoying the South Mississippi sun and hospitality.
If the party had a version of “The Waterboy," it’s definitely Lafayette’s Neil Guidry.
Instead of quality H20, Guidry’s got quality under the hood of his 1966 Chevy Nova, complete with a 502 big block engine.
“I told my wife this year I’m gonna come and I’m gonna have a big block in it. I finished up Friday afternoon and got it going, and we ended up over here Sunday and I’ve already put 200 miles on it,” Guidry said.
His Nova is one car story of hundreds at the Biloxi Cruisin' Block Party, where car models, small and large, are on display from the beach all the way up Lameuse Street.
“Everybody’s got nice cars over here. I don’t care if it’s a $10,000 car or a $5,000 car or $200,000 car, it’s what you can afford,” Guidry added.
At Wednesday’s block party, nice cars, nice people and nice, laid back vibes were under the hood everywhere you looked and under every tent.
“I love this event; it’s one of my favorite events of the year. We come out here to show our appreciation, not only to our visitors but to our residents,” said Tom McDougal, Merit Health Biloxi CEO.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.