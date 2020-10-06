Voluntary evacuation for Biloxi marinas, harbors ahead of Hurricane Delta

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Boat owners in Biloxi are being urged to make preparations now for Hurricane Delta’s expected arrival later this week.
Tuesday, the city issued a voluntary evacuation for vessels in Biloxi’s four harbors and marinas.
“Although evacuation is not mandatory at this time, it is highly recommended that vessels be relocated well in advance to safer locations in order to protect both the vessel and the marina/harbor,” Port Division Manager Larry Sablich said in an email sent to the 300 or so owners of vessels.
“All finger piers and your dock area must be free and clear of all unnecessary items. If you have any extra vehicles or trailers in our parking lots, please remove them” by noon Wednesday.
Sablich also reminded boaters that bridges will not open for marine traffic when sustained winds reach 39 mph.
“If you are relocating your vessel to points north of those bridges, please pay special attention to the advisories from the state, county and cities regarding the bridges,” Sablich said.
Tuesday morning, Delta grew to a category 4 hurricane, and the projected path moved slightly to the west. Hurricane Watches are expected to be issued for parts of the northern Gulf Coast later Tuesday or on Wednesday. For the very latest on the storm, download the free WLOX First Alert Weather app and visit our Hurricane Center at WLOX.com.
