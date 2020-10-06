Two suspects arrested in connection to stolen Waveland golf carts

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Bay St. Louis men have been arrested in connection to the case of two stolen golf carts in Waveland.
Justin G. Fontenot, 21, was arrested on two counts of grand larceny in connection to two separate incidents of golf cart theft.
Christopher Michael Brown, 28, was also arrested on a charge of grand larceny in connection to one of the thefts.
Both men were taken to the Hancock County jail. Fontenot’s bond is $50,000 and Brown’s is $25,000.
One of the golf carts has been recovered.
If anyone has information regarding the other golf cart, please contact the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
