One dead in Hancock County after crash between pickup truck, motorcycle

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are on the scene of a crash in Hancock County that left one person dead.
The crash happened Tuesday just before 8 a.m. on Highway 607 just south of Interstate 10, near the Infinity Science Center.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. Traffic is currently experiencing delays in this area.
The name of the victim has not yet been released pending family notification. It’s unclear whether anyone else was injured or not.
