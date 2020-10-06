Ole Miss joins other schools in cancelling spring break

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss students hoping to head to the beach after mid-terms will have to miss class to do it.
The University of Mississippi recently released its spring 2021 calendar, which includes the cancelation of spring break.
Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced that the move is designed to shorten the spring semester in an effort to better protect students, faculty members and staffers from the coronavirus.
“In spite of the many challenges we have faced and continue to tackle since the onset of the pandemic, I’m grateful and humbled by the incredible commitment and determination of our university community to look after all our students as well as our faculty and staff,” Boyce said in a statement.
The spring semester begins on January 19, 2021, and run through April 23, a week earlier than previously scheduled. Final exams are to be completed by April 30, and faculty members are to remain on contract until May 15, the school stated. Commencements are slated for May 1 and May 8.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday and Good Friday remain on the calendar, with the university still expected to be closed those days.
Ole Miss joins the University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi State University in nixing spring break holidays. USM announced its plans to replace the spring break and Mardi Gras holidays with two student days on February 19 and March 19, as well as a university-wide holiday on April 2, according to a release. USM also moved commencement ceremonies slated for this December to May.
Mississippi State, too, announced it would be eliminating spring break. However, the school still will have Good Friday, the Monday after Easter and Martin Luther King Jr. Day off.
Plans for Jackson State University, Millsaps College, Belhaven University and Tougaloo College were not immediately available.
