Moss Point’s Cruisin' the Coast event brings out people, cars & stories

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -The rockin' and rollin' good times of Cruisin' the Coast were on display in Moss Point Tuesday.
Byrd Winters of Moss Point has put nearly 30 years of work into his 1938 Ford.
“I had it painted twice, I had the interior done twice, I had the engine changed, I put a 357 Chevy engine in there,” Winters said. “My wife wants me to get rid of it but I can’t do it.”
Speaking of cars that have a story to tell, Darrell Wood’s 1932 Chevy has been a 22-year odyssey that he said is finally ready to show off at this year’s Cruisin event.
“You’re never finished with one. You’re always working on it, but it’s finished enough to drive,” Wood said.
Wood’s proud of the work he’s put into it, just like everyone else is proud of the work they’ve put into their automobiles, like Vicky Rivers and company, proud of being able to show off these cars and this part of the Coast.
“We’ve enjoyed this one every year. The very first year when we were over here when it really wasn’t widely known and we’ve told everyone about it,” Rivers said. “It’s just such a beautiful setting. I mean, how much better can it get?”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.